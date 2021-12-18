Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs UAB

    The starting lineup for tonight's game has been set.
    Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this evening's game!

    Kedrian Johnson

    Sean McNeil

    Taz Sherman

    Jalen Bridges

    Isaiah Cottrell

    The Mountaineers and Blazers are set to tip at 5 p.m. EST on CBSSN.

    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) celebrates from the bench during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at WVU Coliseum.
