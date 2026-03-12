One Thought on Every WVU Player's Season Following Elimination From Big 12 Tournament

Now that the West Virginia Mountaineers are eliminated from the Big 12 Conference tournament, as well as any consideration for the NCAA Tournament, I wanted to give my thoughts on every player. Let's not waste any more time and jump straight into it.

The Starting Five

West Virginia University guard Honor Huff | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

G Jasper Floyd - Held down the fort. Nothing special offensively, of course. He had some crucial late-game turnovers down the stretch, but defensively, he was exactly what WVU needed. Moving forward, the Mountaineers need their point guard to be a scoring threat, and incoming freshman Miles Sadler is certainly that.

G Honor Huff - Shouldn't have been the No. 1 scoring option. Huff is an elite shooter, and I firmly believe that if WVU had the capable bodies around him to where he's the second or third option, he would have shot the lights out. Drawing all of the attention as an undersized guard led to the type of season he had.

F Treysen Eagelstaff - Completely underdelivered. Early on, you could tell he was overthinking everything, and when he went ice cold from three, it created some hesitation. He had some nice games here and there, but never strung together the type of consistency Ross Hodge needed.

F Brenen Lorient - Mr. Consistent. He didn't put up huge numbers, but more often than not, he would be the guy WVU would turn to when they needed to chip away at a big deficit or try to put a game away. Not Huff or Eaglestaff, as we all anticipated it would be. He's the one this team will miss the most.

C Harlan Obioha - Would have been better in a backup role. The problem? WVU didn't have another option to throw into the starting spot. He offered very little offense and wasn't physical enough defensively.

The Rotation Guys

West Virginia University guard Amir Jenkins | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

G Amir Jenkins - Defensively, way ahead of the game for a kid who should be a senior in high school. Has the potential to be an All-Big 12 Defense talent. Has to become more effective on the offensive end and work on his shot while having more confidence when he drives into the lane.

F Chance Moore - One of the best downhill drivers of the basketball I've seen at WVU in quite some time. Every time he touched the rock, you knew he was getting to the cup if he had just a sliver of space. Aside from B-Lo, he's the one I think Hodge would love to have back simply because of how elite he is at that one skill.

F DJ Thomas - Overachieved. Don't take that the wrong way, either. No other high major extended him an offer, and he proved that he could hang as a true freshman. That's a testament to him and this coaching staff. He is going to be a very key piece to this team's future. Have to retain him.

The Others

West Virginia University guard Morris Ugusuk | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

G Morris Ugusuk - Not really sure what to make of Mo, to be honest. He fell out of the rotation early in the year and never regained that role. He was brought in to shoot the three-ball, but hit just 21% of his attempts on the year. Yikes.

G Jayden Forsythe - Incredible length and ability to shoot the three-ball. He needs to develop his drives to the basket and be more willing to get downhill. If he does, he can turn himself into a nice offensive player.

F Jackson Fields - Really intrigued to see if Fields stays put. I don't see him sliding into the starting lineup, but he can be a key bench piece for the Mountaineers next year. Bouncy, long, and can alter shots at the rim.

C Abraham Oyeadier - Could be wrong, but feel like he could be this year's Ofri Naveh — the lone holdover from the previous staff, who didn't play, and ends up transferring.