Oscar Tshiebwe Draws Zion Williamson Comparison from ESPN's Rich Hollenberg

The true freshman phenom Oscar Tshiebwe has been gaining more and more national attention each time the Mountaineers step on the court and during last night's telecast of the game, ESPN play by play man Rich Hollenberg gave him some high praise.

"He is a long way off. I'm going to preface what I'm about to say. He's a long way off, but there are times where Oscar Tshiebwe can remind you a little bit of Zion Williamson. The athletic ability, the bounciness," Hollenberg said.

Although the compliment is rather unfair to Tshiebwe at this stage of his career, it is a huge honor for someone to think that much of the young freshman. Head coach Bob Huggins has said multiple times that Tshiebwe is still learning the game and the fundamentals that come along with it. "Since he came over here he's just been bigger, stronger, faster and quite frankly better than everyone he's played against. Now there's more size and there's more athleticism," Huggins said.

The fact that he is doing what he is doing without being at his max potential is a scary thought for the rest of the Big 12.

At the halfway point of the season, Tshiebwe is averaging 11.8 points per game and 9.6 rebounds, all while shooting an efficient 60% from the floor. He came to West Virginia as only the 2nd ever McDonald's All-American to join the Mountaineer program and the first under Bob Huggins, so the expectations were already through the roof before he ever set foot on campus. Some fans were worried that Tshiebwe may only spend one year in Morgantown before heading off to the NBA, but that doesn't appear to be the case. He still has a long way to go as he has only scratched the surface.