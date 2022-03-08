Predictions for the Men's Big 12 Basketball Tournament
The Big 12 Conference tournament is set to get underway Wednesday night with a play-in game between the No. 8 seed Kansas State Wildcats pitted up against the No. 9 seed West Virginia Mountaineers. That will be the lone game on Wednesday with the winner moving on to the quarterfinals to face off against No. 1 Kansas.
The Jayhawks won the Big 12 regular season title although they had an identical 14-4 conference record to that of Baylor. Since the two split the season series, the tiebreaker went to how each team did against the No. 3 team in the league, Texas Tech. Kansas went 1-1 while Baylor went 0-2, thus handing the crown to the Jayhawks.
Since it is officially March Madness, we should use the conference tournament to warm ourselves up for filling out our NCAA Tournament brackets next week. With that said, here is how I see things playing out this weekend in Kansas City:
Wednesday
G1: No. 8 Kansas State vs No. 9 West Virginia
Winner: West Virginia
Thursday
G2: No. 4 Texas vs No. 5 TCU
Winner: TCU
G3: No. 1 Kansas vs No. 9 West Virginia
Winner: Kansas
G4: No. 2 Baylor vs No. 7 Oklahoma
Winner: Baylor
Read More
G5: No. 3 Texas Tech vs No. 6 Iowa State
Winner: Texas Tech
Friday (semifinals)
G6: Kansas vs TCU
Winner: Kansas
G7: Texas Tech vs Baylor
Winner: Texas Tech
Saturday (championship)
G8: Kansas vs Texas Tech
Winner: Texas Tech
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.