Predictions for the Men's Big 12 Basketball Tournament

Filling out the Big 12 Conference tournament bracket.

The Big 12 Conference tournament is set to get underway Wednesday night with a play-in game between the No. 8 seed Kansas State Wildcats pitted up against the No. 9 seed West Virginia Mountaineers. That will be the lone game on Wednesday with the winner moving on to the quarterfinals to face off against No. 1 Kansas. 

The Jayhawks won the Big 12 regular season title although they had an identical 14-4 conference record to that of Baylor. Since the two split the season series, the tiebreaker went to how each team did against the No. 3 team in the league, Texas Tech. Kansas went 1-1 while Baylor went 0-2, thus handing the crown to the Jayhawks.

Since it is officially March Madness, we should use the conference tournament to warm ourselves up for filling out our NCAA Tournament brackets next week. With that said, here is how I see things playing out this weekend in Kansas City:

Wednesday

G1: No. 8 Kansas State vs No. 9 West Virginia 

Winner: West Virginia

Thursday

G2: No. 4 Texas vs No. 5 TCU 

Winner: TCU

G3: No. 1 Kansas vs No. 9 West Virginia

Winner: Kansas

G4: No. 2 Baylor vs No. 7 Oklahoma 

Winner: Baylor

G5: No. 3 Texas Tech vs No. 6 Iowa State 

Winner: Texas Tech

Friday (semifinals)

G6: Kansas vs TCU

Winner: Kansas

G7: Texas Tech vs Baylor

Winner: Texas Tech

Saturday (championship)

G8: Kansas vs Texas Tech

Winner: Texas Tech

