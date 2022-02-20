Pregame Update on Gabe Osabuohien

The Mountaineers appear to have their glue guy tonight.

West Virginia senior forward Gabe Osabuohien is out taking shots in warmups and appears to be available for tonight’s game against No. 6 Kansas.

Osabuohien didn’t play a single minute earlier this week in the loss to Kansas State as head coach Bob Huggins wanted to send a message after he had racked up three technical fouls in two games.

"We're going to do things right, Huggins said. “I have all the respect and admiration for the basketball program, the people who have played here, the people who have coached here, and the manner of which they played the game. We're not going to vary from that."

WVU and Kansas are set to tip at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN.

