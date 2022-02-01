Skip to main content

Quick Hits: Huggins Gives Thoughts on Taz's Injury, His Status Moving Forward + More

WVU head coach Bob Huggins dives into the loss to Baylor.

West Virginia dropped its sixth straight game on Monday night falling to No. 8 Baylor 81-77. The game was tied 66-66 but Taz Sherman was hit in the head on a play where no foul was called and he did not return after that play. 

Following the loss, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside wide Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs to discuss the game on the radio. Below are a few quotes from that segment.

GameSummaryBB_1_31_22-GM2-BU

On the play Taz Sherman got hurt

"I'm not sure what to say. We got a guy laying there with a concussion and they didn't even stop the game. They go down and play 5 on 4. It blows my mind how this stuff always happens to us."

Effort

"I'm proud of our guys. They competed their behinds off and got very few breaks. We competed like crazy. What I told them in there is if we competed like this earlier, we wouldn't have had this losing streak."

On Taz Sherman's status: 

"Who knows when he'll be able to go again. I know he'll want to go again but you never know with concussions."

"It makes it extremely difficult for us to score when you take our best player off the floor. He was terrific today. He was the best player on the floor."

