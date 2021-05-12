Sports Illustrated home
REPORT: WVU Schedules Non-Conference Home-and-Home Series

The Mountaineers schedule an interesting home-and-home series.
Author:
Publish date:

According to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, West Virginia has agreed to play a home-and-home series with UAB (University of Alabama at Birmingham) beginning in 2022.

The Mountaineers will make the trip to UAB in 2022 with the Blazers coming to Morgantown for the game in 2023. UAB head coach Andy Kennedy served as an assistant under WVU head coach Bob Huggins at Cincinnati from 2001-05 and the two have remained close since.

UAB and West Virginia have met a total of three times, UAB leads the series 2-1. The last matchup occurred on December 28th, 1990 with the Blazers defeating the Mountaineers 88-84.

