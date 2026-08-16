Ross Hodge: WVU Has a 'Bona Fide Scorer' in Finley Bizjack

The Mountaineers had a number of things that limited them in 2025-26, but I'd argue the No. 1 thing that held them back from being an NCAA Tournament team was not having a true three-level scorer.

Sure, Brenen Lorient can score it from all over and proved he could knock down shots from three, but that was on just two three-point attempts per game. Honor Huff was great beyond the arc, but obviously struggled to do much of anything else because of his size. Chance Moore was terrific at getting to the rim, and that's about it. Jasper Floyd and Harlan Obioha weren't huge offensive threats and were both pass-first players, so a lot of times it felt like WVU was playing with just three on that end of the floor.

Hodge's group will look completely different this upcoming season with several scoring threats, including Butler transfer Finley Bizjack, who is exactly what the Mountaineers needed a year ago.

“He’s a bona fide scorer, and he’s fast," Hodge said of Bizjack. "He can put a lot of pressure on opposing defenses, and their (Butler) starting point guard last year got hurt, and so he had to play a lot of that position as well, which long-term is good for him. I’ve always thought that all guards should bear the responsibility of actually having to be the point guard at one point in time, and you realize how difficult that job is. He can make plays for others. He can make plays for himself. Has made shots in real games, and he got a lot better as the summer went on too.”

In 31 games last year, Bizjack averaged 17.1 points per game on 42% shooting, including 34.9% from three-point range, 85% from the foul line, an effective field goal percentage of 51.4%, and a true shooting percentage of 57.4%. His true shooting percentage would have ranked second on West Virginia's roster last season, behind only the aforementioned Lorient.

Bizjack is great with the ball in his hands and will always find a way to get a shot off. He can put his head down and get to the rim or create separation on the arc with his handles. And maybe the most underrated part of his game is his ball security. He rarely throws it away, averaging just 1.2 turnovers per game throughout his career (98 games).

Miles Sadler may be the engine that makes this thing go, but Bizjack is the perfect candidate to be the go-to scoring option.