Ross Hodge, WVU Officially Signs 'One of the Most Underrated Guards in the Country'
Another signature is in for West Virginia as men's head basketball coach Ross Hodge announced 2026 guard Kingston Whitty has officially signed with the program, joining forward Aliou Dioum.
“We feel Kingston is one of the most underrated guards in the country,” Hodge said in a press release. “He is a great player but even better person. His character and work ethic will fit perfectly with our program. He is a natural competitor who works at a high level.”
Whitty picked the Mountaineers over Belmont, Binghampton, Boston, Bradley, Chattanooga, Dartmouth, Fordham, George Mason, Georgia Southern, Holy Cross, Illinois-Chicago, Jackson State, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Loyola Maryland, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Northeastern, Northern Iowa, Old Dominion, Richmond, Sanford, Stetson, Tennessee, Toledo, UC Davis, UC San Diego, and Youngstown State.
"Coach Hodge and the coaching staff were consistent with their recruitment throughout the process and explained how my style of play fits into their system," Whitty told West Virginia On SI following his commitment. "During my visit, I had the opportunity to witness firsthand how intense and detailed the staff were in their approach to practicing and development," he said. "For example, during practice, Coach Hodge broke down plays and gave immediate feedback to players. This demonstrated that this is definitely a place where I can continue to grow. I also liked that the entire staff believed in me, not only as a player, but also as a student athlete. The coaches emphasized high character and competitiveness, and those are also values that are important to me and my family."
Whitty played for Pro One on the UAA Circuit and averaged 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. As a junior last season, he averaged 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 51% from the floor and 33% from three-point range.
According to ESPN, Whitty is a four-star recruit and is considered to be the 27th-best guard in the country.
