Who's Next? West Virginia's Top Remaining Targets After the Commitment of Kevin Brown
West Virginia picked up a massive commitment on Tuesday from four-star offensive lineman Kevin Brown, but for Rich Rodriguez and Co., there's more work to be done. The Mountaineers now have 29 players committed in the 2026 recruiting class, and according to Rich Rod, the goal is to sign around 35.
So, who are some of the recruits Mountaineer fans need to keep a close eye on? Here's a baker's dozen for you.
WR Blair Irvin III (Committed to Arkansas)
Height: 6'0" Weight: 175
Hometown: Bentonville, Arkansas
Considering: Arkansas, West Virginia
WR Quayd Hendryx (Committed to UConn)
Height: 5'11" Weight: 175
Hometown: Atco, New Jersey
Considering: Minnesota, Nebraska, UConn, West Virginia
OL Jonas Muya
Height: 6'7" Weight: 280
Hometown: Fort Wayne, Indiana
Considering: Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, West Virginia.
DL JD Hill
Height: 6'2" Weight: 280
Hometown: Mission Viejo, California
Considering: Washington, West Virginia.
EDGE Michael Foster (Committed to East Carolina)
Height: 6'3" Weight: 230
Hometown: Fort Mill, South Carolina
Considering: Clemson, East Carolina, West Virginia.
EDGE Josh Warren Jr.
Height: 6'3" Weight: 230
Current School: Georgia Military College
Considering: Houston, Florida State, North Carolina State, SMU, West Virginia.
LB Jordan Avinger (Arkansas decommit)
Height: 6'3" Weight: 225
Hometown: Orangeburg, South Carolina
Considering: Arkansas, North Carolina, West Virginia.
LB Terry Wiggins (committed to Penn State)
Height: 6'3" Weight: 210
Hometown: Coatesville, Pennsylvania
Considering: North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, West Virginia.
S Tayten Duncan (Army decommit)
Height: 5'11" Weight: 185
Hometown: Mustang, Oklahoma
Considering: Army, Iowa State, West Virginia, a few others.
S Damonte Tabb
Height: 6'3" Weight: 195
Hometown: Alabaster, Alabama
Considering: Cincinnati, West Virginia.
S Da'Mare Williams
Height: 6'3" Weight: 205
Current School: Coffeyville C.C.
Considering: Charlotte, Houston, Liberty, Mississippi State, UCF, West Virginia.
ATH Matt Sieg (committed to Penn State)
Height: 6'0" Weight: 190
Hometown: McDonald, Pennsylvania
Considering: Indiana, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia.
ATH Collin Stare (Committed to Central Michigan)
Height: 6'2" Weight: 245
Hometown: Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
Considering: Central Michigan, West Virginia
