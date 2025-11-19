Mountaineers Now

Who's Next? West Virginia's Top Remaining Targets After the Commitment of Kevin Brown

Looking at some of West Virginia's top recruiting targets.

West Virginia picked up a massive commitment on Tuesday from four-star offensive lineman Kevin Brown, but for Rich Rodriguez and Co., there's more work to be done. The Mountaineers now have 29 players committed in the 2026 recruiting class, and according to Rich Rod, the goal is to sign around 35.

So, who are some of the recruits Mountaineer fans need to keep a close eye on? Here's a baker's dozen for you.

WR Blair Irvin III (Committed to Arkansas)

Height: 6'0" Weight: 175

Hometown: Bentonville, Arkansas

Considering: Arkansas, West Virginia

WR Quayd Hendryx (Committed to UConn)

Height: 5'11" Weight: 175

Hometown: Atco, New Jersey

Considering: Minnesota, Nebraska, UConn, West Virginia

OL Jonas Muya

Height: 6'7" Weight: 280

Hometown: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Considering: Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, West Virginia.

DL JD Hill

Height: 6'2" Weight: 280

Hometown: Mission Viejo, California

Considering: Washington, West Virginia.

EDGE Michael Foster (Committed to East Carolina)

Height: 6'3" Weight: 230

Hometown: Fort Mill, South Carolina

Considering: Clemson, East Carolina, West Virginia.

EDGE Josh Warren Jr.

Height: 6'3" Weight: 230

Current School: Georgia Military College

Considering: Houston, Florida State, North Carolina State, SMU, West Virginia.

LB Jordan Avinger (Arkansas decommit)

Height: 6'3" Weight: 225

Hometown: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Considering: Arkansas, North Carolina, West Virginia.

LB Terry Wiggins (committed to Penn State)

Height: 6'3" Weight: 210

Hometown: Coatesville, Pennsylvania

Considering: North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, West Virginia.

S Tayten Duncan (Army decommit)

Height: 5'11" Weight: 185

Hometown: Mustang, Oklahoma

Considering: Army, Iowa State, West Virginia, a few others.

S Damonte Tabb

Height: 6'3" Weight: 195

Hometown: Alabaster, Alabama

Considering: Cincinnati, West Virginia.

S Da'Mare Williams

Height: 6'3" Weight: 205

Current School: Coffeyville C.C.

Considering: Charlotte, Houston, Liberty, Mississippi State, UCF, West Virginia.

ATH Matt Sieg (committed to Penn State)

Height: 6'0" Weight: 190

Hometown: McDonald, Pennsylvania

Considering: Indiana, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia.

ATH Collin Stare (Committed to Central Michigan)

Height: 6'2" Weight: 245

Hometown: Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Considering: Central Michigan, West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

