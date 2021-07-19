Sports Illustrated home
Score Predictions for Best Virginia vs D2

The Mountaineer Maven staff predicts today's Best Virginia game.
Schuyler Callihan: Best Virginia 72, D2 66

Although it wasn't the prettiest win, Best Virginia escaped the 1st round by defeating WoCo Showtime thanks to a breakaway bucket by Kevin Jones. Best Virginia's defense was as good as advertised but the offense was not there. The ball stuck a lot in the halfcourt offense which led to a stagnant approach. Ball movement and knocking down shots are going to be key for Best Virginia to continue to advance in TBT. I'm expecting this to be a big game for Alex Ruoff knocking down shot after shot and propelling Best Virginia to yet another close win. D2 has a very talented roster but I don't see them getting past a squad that has experience of playing in a Final Four, regardless of how long ago it was.

Christopher Hall: Best Virginia 71 D2 68

Best Virginia has struggled offensively in their win over WoCo Showtime Saturday night. Defensively, they performed exactly how you would expect coming from a team made up of former Bob Huggins players. Nerves could have contributed to the slow start offensively coupled with playing in front of the home fans but I suspect the Mountaineers will have a little more rhythm on the offensive end and Alex Ruoff to catch fire. It's will be a battle till the end but Best Virginia squeezes out the win 71-68.

