Score Predictions for Best Virginia vs WoCo Showtime

The Mountaineer Maven staff make their predictions for Best Virginia's opening round game of The Basketball Tournament.
Schuyler Callihan: Best Virginia 71 - WoCo Showtime 62

Best Virginia will have to be on top of their game defensively, especially at the perimeter. WoCo Showtime will be led by the NCAA's all-time leader in made three-pointers, Fletcher Magee. However, they won't be able to match the size and length that Best Virginia will have with several guys checking in at 6'8", 6'9" or taller. This should be a relatively low-scoring game considering the makeup of the roster. This is a defensive-minded team that takes pride in guarding their man and rebounding the ball. Where the scoring comes from will be the biggest question mark. I'll give Best Virginia the edge here in a tight first-round matchup to send the Charleston crowd home happy.

Christopher Hall: Best Virginia 84 WoCo Showtime 71

Best Virginia will look to do quick work in the first round of the TBT, and being in front of the home crowd, I suspect they will jump out to a commanding lead, but a scrappy Wofford alumni squad will claw their way back and make it interesting in the second half, but ultimately, Best Virginia pulls away and takes the opener 84-71. 

Score Predictions for Best Virginia vs WoCo Showtime

