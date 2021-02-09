Score Predictions for No. 14 West Virginia vs No. 7 Texas Tech

The No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers are on the road to face the No. 7 Texas Red Raiders Tuesday night at 9:00 EST on ESPN.

Schuyler Callihan: Texas Tech 81, West Virginia 72

The first time these two teams got together, the Red Raiders appeared to be well on their way to victory before Miles McBride took the game over.

Texas Tech is playing excellent basketball right now and has won three straight since the devastating loss in Morgantown. Mac McClung was a problem for the Mountaineers, and I see that being a similar issue tonight.

Bob Huggins believes his team is much better defensively than they were just two weeks ago, but I’m skeptical. West Virginia has not had a lot of success in Lubbock over the last few years, and with fans in attendance, it makes the road trip just that more difficult. I’d be surprised if West Virginia pulls out a win, but it’ll legitimize them as a contender for the Big 12 crown if they do.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 83 Texas Tech 80

Texas Tech let the game in Morgantown in the first meeting and, without a doubt, are looking to avenge the one-point loss.

The Mountaineers have lost four-straight in Lubbock, TX but have won more Big 12 Conference road games this season than they have the previous two years.

West Virginia is coming off arguably one of the season's best performances, especially on the defensive end in the 91-79 win over Kansas.

West Virginia rarely puts together consecutive games of high-level play, however, guard Deuce McBride seems to have the Red Raiders number, putting up 20+ points twice, including hitting double figures in all three meetings averaging 18.7 points.

Deuce hit the game-winner in the first meeting, and despite history against the Mountaineers, I think they eke out the win 83-80.

