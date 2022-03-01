Score Predictions for West Virginia at Oklahoma

Schuyler Callihan: Oklahoma 66, West Virginia 61

This is a very winnable game for the Mountaineers. They looked downright awful the last time these two met and I'm sure Coach Huggins will remind them of that a time or two. The effort in the game was the worst it has been at any point this season. As bad as they played, they only lost the game by 10 points.

The Sooners are in a bit of a rut as well. They can't score the ball and have really struggled getting to the free throw line all year long averaging a league-worst 14.9 attempts per game. The Mountaineers lead the league with 21.2 attempts per game and have hit 71% of those shots.

The key in this game is to limit Tanner Groves in the paint. In the previous meeting, he went for 21 points on 9-11 shooting, doing much of his damage near the rim. West Virginia's interior defense hasn't improved much, if any since then but if they can get multiple bodies on him inside and force the others to beat them, they'll have a shot to win this one.

West Virginia goes into the second half with the lead, but fails to put it away once again. Sooners by five.

Christopher Hall: Oklahoma 77 West Virginia 72

West Virginia has lost 13 of its last 14 games and seemingly is finding new ways to lose games, but the reality is it's been the same issues all season long, lack of consistency on offense and size in the paint.

I don't expect things to change for the Mountaineers. I suspect they'll continue to fight, but come up short again. Oklahoma gets the regular season sweep, 77-72.

