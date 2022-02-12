Score Predictions for West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Will the Mountaineers win their second straight and sweep the season series from the Pokes?

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7) are on the road to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-12, 4-7) Saturday at 2:00 pm and broadcasting on ESPN2.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 68, Oklahoma State 64

In the previous matchup, both of these teams shots an identical 5/19 from three along with a very similar field goal percentage. So, how did the Mountaineers win by ten?

Defense.

Oklahoma State coughed up 17 times in that game and also had six shots blocked. They've been known to be a little careless with the ball at times this year averaging nearly 15 turnovers per game.

Gabe Osabuohien had one of the best games of his career posting 12 points, 8 rebounds, two steals, and a block. If he can impact the game the way he normally does defensively alongside Kedrian Johnson's on-ball defending, the Mountaineers stand a pretty good chance in this one.

Oklahoma State is more of a score by committee type of team instead of having one guy in particular run the show. Avery Anderson III leads the way notching 11.1 points per game and he has hurt WVU singlehandedly in the past but it's unlikely that they'll turn to one guy to go win them the game.

I've got the Mountaineers picking up their second straight win and moving to 15-9 on the season.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 65 Oklahoma State 62

West Virginia controlled much of the first game in the 10-point win. Jalen Bridges tied a career-high 22 points behind a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line, while as a team, shot an astonishing 21-22.

Oklahoma State has lost five of its last six games with the lone win coming against in-state rival Oklahoma while West Virginia picked up its first win Tuesday night against Iowa State, ending a six-game losing streak.

Both squads are desperate for a win, but West Virginia has a tendency to pat themselves after minor accomplishments such as ending a losing streak. However, this team has suffered losses without leading scorer Taz Sherman and this team has a different fight to them. Additionally, all but one loss came to ranked opponents.

I like West Virginia in this matchup for the same reason I liked the encounter against Iowa State - a lack of presence in the paint. West Virginia grabs its first Big 12 Conference road 65-62.

