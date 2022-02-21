Score Predictions for West Virginia at TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-12, 3-10) are on the road to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (16-8, 5-7) Monday night at 8:00 and will be streaming on ESPN+.

Schuyler Callihan: TCU 67, West Virginia 59

This will be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

The Mountaineers can't afford to lose this one if they want to keep their tournament hopes alive. Unfortunately, I can't see this team getting over the hump and winning this game on the road. The Horned Frogs are a pretty favorable matchup for WVU and have a lot of the same issues the Mountaineers have. That said, WVU turned the ball over just five times against Kansas, yet still shot 27% from the field and were outscored in transition, 14-6.

Arguably the biggest problem for the Mountaineers is the battle in the paint. Kansas hammered WVU inside, scoring 40 points and only allowing 12. Emanuel Miller, Chuck O'Bannon Jr., and Eddie Lampkin will give West Virginia's bigs a lot of trouble.

Horned Frogs hand WVU their 13th loss of the season.

Christopher Hall: TCU 60 West Virginia 58

West Virginia and TCU come into the game on a three-game losing streak. However, this is the Horned Frogs' first three-game skid of the season - two of the opponents, Texas Tech and Baylor, were in the top 10. TCU's season statistics are not overwhelming but excel in rebounding, ranking second in the league, in Big 12 games, in rebounds per game (36.9), rebounding margin (6.9), and is tied with Baylor for first in offensive rebounds per game at 11.8, while West Virginia ranks in the bottom half of all rebounding categories.

The Mountaineer's lack of inside presence has plagued the team all season, and if they cannot keep pace on the boards, it might get ugly. Yet, West Virginia will keep the game close. TCU squeaks out the win 60-58.

