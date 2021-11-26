Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Eastern Kentucky

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-1) Friday night at 7:00 and will be streaming on ESPN+.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 78, Eastern Kentucky 64

The Colonels are not a bad team, but it's hard to really gauge how good they are based on the level of competition they have faced in their first six games. Much like Marquette, Eastern Kentucky likes to fall in love with the three-ball and it's hard to blame them when they're shooting it 37% from three as a team.

Forwards Michael Moreno (13.3 ppg), Jannson Williams (11.6 ppg), and Devontae Blanton (10.0 ppg) lead the way in scoring and are also EKU's best shooters, each sinking north of 40% of their shot attempts from three.

I see Eastern Kentucky hanging around for maybe a half or so, but West Virginia will eventually gain some separation and push out to a comfortable lead. No true scare here for the Mountaineers.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 83 Eastern Kentucky 77

West Virginia will have its hands full against a scrappy Eastern Kentucky squad that is third in the country in three-point field goals made per game at 12.8. The three was the Mountaineer killer in the semifinals loss to Marquette last Friday in the Charleston Classic.

West Virginia was able to grind out a win in the consolation game versus Clemson. However, this game is not will Eastern Kentucky can do but will the Mountaineers ignore the name on the jersey and play a full 40 minutes? I suspect the day after Thanksgiving West Virginia will come out sluggish while Eastern Kentucky looks to notch a quality win on the road. I have West Virginia pulling out the win, but this game seems dangerous if they don't respect their opponent.

I have West Virginia starting slow before going on a run and building a substantial lead. Yet, I believe Eastern Kentucky will make a run at the end as the Mountaineers let off the gas, West Virginia wins 83-77.

