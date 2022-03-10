Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-16) advanced after knocking out the Kansas State Wildcats 73-67 and will meet the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks (25-6) in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference Tournament Thursday at 3:00 pm.

Schuyler Callihan: Kansas 77, West Virginia 63

Winning a game in the Big 12 Conference tournament is always a good feeling. It gets you to believe that for a second, something special can happen. Unfortunately, reality is about to hit the Mountaineers square in the face this afternoon when they go up against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The offense has really struggled in the two meetings against Kansas this season shooting 36/131 (27%) from the field. In order to knock off KU and move on to the semifinals, they're going to have to shoot it at a much better clip than that.

Arguably the biggest issue is going to be the mismatch inside with David McCormack who is averaging 19 points and 13 rebounds against West Virginia this season. Keeping Gabe Osabuohien out of foul trouble will be extremely important, but that's easier said than done.

The Mountaineers hang around for a half or so before Kansas gains full control and coasts to victory.

Christopher Hall: Kansas 86 West Virginia 71

I'm not writing West Virginia completely off but the Mountaineers would have to play their best game of the season in front of a near capacity Jayhawk crowd.

Kansas is loaded with talent, including the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year Ochai Agbaji but the player that might be the deadliest the weekend is guard Christian Braun. Some feel he was snubbed from the All-Big 12 first team and he may play with something to prove.

Meanwhile, they arguably have the best 'big' in the league with David McCormick, and WVU has nothing to match his size or skillset

For West Virginia to pull off the upset, they will need production from both guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil while forward Jalen Bridges will have to play the game of his life along with forwards Pauly Paulicap and Gabe Osabuohien.

West Virginia has never beaten Kansas outside of the WVU Coliseum and I don't see West Virginia notching its first win over Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday. The Mountaineers continue to play hard but in the end, Kansas proves to be too much and pulls away in the second half 86-71.

