Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Louisville
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) are set to take on the Louisville Cardinals (4-1) in the semifinals of the Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1). Tip-off is set for 12:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN.
Schuyler Callihan: Louisville 74, West Virginia 70
West Virginia impressed me big-time yesterday in their upset of No. 3 Gonzaga. They played tenacious defense and really dictated the tempo and flow of the game, now allowing the Zags to speed them up.
It’s hard to go against a team that just pulled off a massive upset and is now really believing in what they have, but I’m going to have to. Louisville is in a similar spot after winning a game no one expected them to win, but they did so convincingly.
Because the Cardinals were able to rest much of their starters and key pieces late in the second half, I believe that gives them a small edge heading into today’s game.
WVU has to be better at taking care of the ball, and this Louisville team can really get after you. They forced 23 turnovers in their win over Indiana, and I see that being one of the biggest reasons they win this game.
Prediction record: 4-1.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 75, Louisville 70
West Virginia played poised and played with a heap of energy and effort in the win against the third-ranked Gonzaga team in the opening round and they will need every bit it in the semifinals against Louisville.
Louisville dismantled No. 14 Indiana in its opening round matchup and undoubtedly is playing with confidence.
Guard Reyne Smith is coming off the bench and leading the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game, getting most of his production from behind the arc, shooting 42.6% from three.
The Mountaineers are undersized in the matchup which will be the case moving forward against Power Four schools. However, against a Gonzaga team that came into the tournament averaging a rebound margin of +11, the Mountaineers outrebounded the bigger Bulldogs by six.
West Virginia may have expelled more energy in the first round matchup than Louisville and its obviously a concern but they may not need the extra minutes they received from guard Javon Small and forward and they bench could play a bigger role in the matchup.
It’s hard not to pick the Mountaineers after the impressive win against Gonzaga and I’ll roll with the Mountaineers due to Javon Small and Tucker DeVries playing like
Prediction record: 3-2.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
The ESPN BPI Predictor Views West Virginia vs. Louisville as a Toss-Up Game
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Louisville
How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Louisville
West Virginia to Face Louisville in Semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thanksgiving Day