WVU Cannot Enter Big 12 Play Without More From Harlan Obioha Inside

It's no secret that West Virginia has more than a few issues it needs to sort out before it begins Big 12 Conference play on January 2nd against Iowa State.

We've already highlighted the shooting struggles of Treysen Eaglestaff, and while that is toward the top of the list of disappointments, so is the play of Harlan Obioha.

The big man has not offered much of an inside presence on the offensive end of the floor, which makes life a million times easier on opposing teams, who can simply shift all of their focus to the perimeter and specifically on Huff.

For this offense to be successful, it can't have both Eaglestaff and Ohioha struggling. If Eaglestaff is knocking down shots, it pulls resources away from the basket. If Obioha starts becoming a problem on the block, that opens up opportunities for Eaglestaff and Huff. Both falling way short of expectations results in an offense that lives and dies by Honor Huff, and as great a shooter as he is, that's not a sustainable approach.

Obioha hasn't scored more than five points in a game since the Backyard Brawl, which was over a month ago. Not only is he not scoring, but he's not taking shots. It's hard to score when you average four shots per game. Part of that is trying to set his teammates up, but the other half of the problem can be attributed to not getting into a post-up position where he can be fed the ball.

Defensively, it hasn't been all that great either. Despite his size, there's a clear lack of physicality, and guards notice that, willingly driving it right at him or into the painted area. The Buckeyes won the game by pressuring the rim, and it wasn't just Obioha that failed to stop it; he was certainly part of the problem that night.

If West Virginia wants to be competitive in the Big 12 and be in a position to make the NCAA Tournament, it can't continue to lose the battle on the interior. In their last four games against high majors, here is how the Mountaineers have fared in the paint: -10 vs. Clemson, +18 vs. Xavier (shot a ton of threes), -6 vs. Wake Forest, and -32 vs. Ohio State. Minus 32??? That absolutely cannot happen and is something that should be taken personally.

As you're all well aware, the Big 12 is a very physical league and has a lot of talented guards who will get downhill and attack. Maybe the bigger issue is that there's no other true center on the roster who can step up if Obioha struggles in league play. Jackson Fields is active and bouncy, but he's undersized.

WVU needs Obioha to elevate his game and do so in a hurry.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Biggest Surprises and Disappointments from West Virginia's 2025 Portal Class

West Virginia Defensive Depth Chart Projection Entering Transfer Portal Season

WVU Signee Amari Latimer Caps High School Career by Leading Sandy Creek to State Title

How West Virginia's Signees Performed in the JUCO National Championship Game

Four Running Backs West Virginia Should Consider Pursuing in the Transfer Portal