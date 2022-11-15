Skip to main content

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Morehead State

The Mountaineer Maven staff make their predictions for the West Virginia, Morehead State matchup

The West Virginia Mountaineers welcome the Morehead State Eagles to the WVU Coliseum Tuesday night, tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the action will stream on ESPN+.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 79, Morehead State 63

The Eagles are going to give West Virginia a good game. This isn't some slouch mid-major that's coming in just to collect a paycheck. Morehead State has the talent to make it to the NCAA Tournament and maybe even pull off an upset when they get there. 

Although they may not have the depth in the frontcourt, they have a couple of bigs (LJ Bryan and Alex Gross) that will challenge the Mountaineers on the glass. Even their guards do a really good job of crashing and rebounding the ball, averaging 40 boards per game as a team.

WVU will come out a little sluggish but will put together a strong second half and coast to its third win of the season.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 81, Morehead State 60

West Virginia is coming off an impressive 81-56 win at Pitt on Friday night and I suspect the Mountaineers will maintain their momentum Tuesday night. 

Morehead State is the preseason favorites to win the Ohio Valley Conference and have won consecutive games. However, the Eagles were handed a lopsided loss in their season opener to No. 13 Indiana, 88-53. 

Although West Virginia won convincingly Friday, this group still has a lot of work to do before the meet Purdue next week. The good news is this group of Mountaineers have bought in and are determined to make some noise this season.

Five Moutaineers average double figures with guards Erik Stevenson and Joe Toussaint leading the way, averaging 13.0 points per game apiece. I suspect the offensive output will continue and the Mountaineers will handle the Eagles 81-60.

