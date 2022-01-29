Skip to main content

See What Bob Huggins Said Following Loss to Arkansas

WVU head coach Bob Huggins discussed Saturday's loss to Arkansas with the voice of the Mountaineers, Tony Caridi.

Following West Virginia's 77-68 loss to Arkansas, head coach Bob Huggins stopped over for his postgame radio interview with play by play man Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs. Below are a few quotes from that ten minute segment.

Flow of the game

"We started out the game the way we've been playing. Then we decided we were going to compete and we made a heck of a run."

Officiating crew

Huggins says this was the best-officiated game they've had all year. Notes that calls were consistent and they were on top of things. "They were terrific today."

Inability to score in the paint

"We don't have post guys. We don't have guys we can throw the ball to. Gabe fouls out again and it kills us. We need Gabe on the floor."

Dimon Carrigan's performance

"I thought he was very good. I thought he played the 2nd half very well."

Discussions with the bigs

"I've told our guys all year, if you're not even going to try to rebound, I can't play you. I just can't play you."

Kedrian Johnson's performance

"He was the MVP of the game for me. I can't fault him. Obviously, he's been in the gym."

Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil struggling

"We're trying to screen to get them open. I don't have a lot of answers because they don't put pressure on the rim. They're terrific kids, they work their butts off but if you can't straight line people, they're going to climb up in you."

Effort

"I hate to lose, I detest it. But I'm proud of them for how we competed. I'm proud of the fact that they didn't lay down."

"We're going to get it going gang, don't worry. I feel really good because we finally competed for the first time since UAB. I feel like we've turned and we've got it going in the right direction."

Scoring close

"I've said all year we can't score around the rim. The other day we were 1/11 from one foot. From one foot. I don't know what you do. I mean, do you want me to let 'em shoot it?"

