Sept. 10 is Officially Bob Huggins Day

On Friday, West Virginia governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, September 10, 2022, as Bob Huggins Day in West Virginia.

Huggins will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday

“Coach Huggins is a really dear friend and an absolutely unbelievable basketball coach,” Gov. Justice said. "I've coached basketball forever, and I really admire what a great job Coach Huggins has done. So, we're so proud and so happy that finally the Hall of Fame is recognizing a man that is so deserving."

Huggins has led his squads to 25 NCAA Tournament berths, including nine appearances in the Sweet Sixteen, four trips to the Elite Eight, and two appearances in the NCAA Final Four. He's accumulated 916 career wins, 326 of those wins while at WVU.

