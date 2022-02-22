Sherman Hits 1,000 Career Points

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman needed 17 points to bring his Mountaineer career total to 1,000, and on Monday night versus TCU, the senior hit the mark with just two minutes left in the first half, fittingly, with a three.

The Missouri, Texas native has shot 42.5% from the field for his career, including 35.1% from three-point range in 1,904 minutes.

