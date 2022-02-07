Skip to main content

Sherman Remains in Concussion Protocol

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman is still day-to-day

On Monday, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins stated his senior guard and the team's leading scorer, Taz Sherman is still under concussion protocol and did not practice on Sunday. However, Huggins said he could still play Tuesday night against the Iowa State Cyclones, even if he does not practice before the game. 

"He doesn't need a walkthrough. He knows what we do," said Huggins.

Jan 29, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) looks to pass as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 77-68.

Sherman suffered a concussion last Monday at Baylor in the final moments when forward Jeremy Sochan attempted to steal the ball but inadvertently hit Sherman in the jaw, knocking him to the ground. Sherman has not returned to action since. 

West Virginia and Iowa State tip-off at 7:00 pm EST and will be streaming on ESPN+. The Mountaineers are 11-8 versus the Cyclones, including the last five meetings. 

