Signed, Sealed, and Delivered: West Virginia Officially Lands Elite Guard Miles Sadler
Earlier Thursday morning, West Virginia men's basketball coach Ross Hodge announced the signings of forward Aliou Dioum and guard Kingston Whitty. Moments ago, he announced that Miles Sadler (5'10", 165 lbs) has officially signed, likely putting a bow on the 2026 recruiting class, barring a late addition.
“Miles is one of those players that makes everyone around him better,” Hodge said in a press release. “He is an elite competitor that is at his best when his best is needed. Miles is also an elite person who has the character to match his basketball talents. He also has a maturity that extends past his age that sets him up for immediate success.”
Sadler is one of the top players in the country, and according to 247's rankings, he's the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with West Virginia. Per the folks at ESPN, Sadler is ranked as the 23rd-best player in the nation. He picked the Mountaineers over finalists Maryland, Oklahoma, Tennessee, UCLA, and USC. He also held offers from Arizona State, Cal, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Utah, Washington, and a few others.
"The coaching staff and Coach Ross told me from day one he doesn't feel like I'm a guy that has to wait," he said in an interview with CBS Sports following the reveal of his decision. "With the trust that he's instilled in me from now and, I feel like that bond's going to grow stronger. They're family-oriented. It's a college town, so they are one of the only places that all focus on college hoops. It's great to see that and have that family-type bond. It's what I was looking for in my recruitment process."
Sadler is teammates with fellow WVU signee Aliou Dioum at Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona. Those two formed a strong relationship with Yusuf Ali, who is the latest addition to the WVU coaching staff. Sadler is without question the crown jewel of this class and will make an impact from day one.
