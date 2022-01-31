Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Baylor

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Baylor -14

1-star play on Baylor covering: I actually have this line right at 14, so I don't have much of an opinion here. If I were to lean in any direction, it would be Baylor. The Bears defense is stifling and should Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil have a tough time getting good looks, this could be a 20-point win for Baylor. 

Read More

Over/Under: 139

3-star play on the over: All the data will say to play the under but I'm going to side with the over here. Baylor has an extremely deep bench and has the ability to put up 80 on any given night. The total has gone over in each of West Virginia's last five and eight times in the last 12 games for Baylor. 

My picks

ATS record: 11-9 (55%)

O/U record: 10-10 (50%)

Overall: 21-19 (53%)

