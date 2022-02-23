Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Iowa State

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Iowa State -5

1-star play on Iowa State covering: Iowa State is very much in the picture for the NCAA Tournament, but boy, they can't afford to suffer two losses to a poor West Virginia team. The Mountaineers shot the ball abnormally well going 50% from the field and from three. On top of that, WVU went 25/29 at the line. I don't expect them to put up those kinds of percentages again, especially one the road.

Read More

Over/Under: 132.5

1-star play on the over: I can't get a good feel for the totals on WVU games this year, but I'll lean over here. The over has cashed in nine of the last eleven WVU games and a large part of that has to do with the amount of easy looks this teams gives up. They routinely get crushed on the boards and in the paint. They handled that are well last time against the Cyclones, but not tonight. 

My picks

ATS record: 13-14 (48%)

O/U record: 12-15 (44%)

Overall: 25-29 (46%)

