Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Kansas

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Kansas -11.5

3-star play on Kansas covering: For whatever reason, the Mountaineers just can't seem to win a game inside Allen Fieldhouse. They've came close on a couple of occasions but I see this game being very similar to last year's meeting in Lawrence. West Virginia will compete for a half, maybe a little longer, and then KU will go on a massive run and runaway with it. Lay the points.

Read More

Over/Under: 143.5

1-star play on the under: I have this one going right up against the number at 142 so I wouldn't even bother playing the total. The only reason I lean to the under is because I don't see anyone outside of Taz Sherman or Sean McNeil doing much of anything offensively. David McCormack is one of the better rim protectors in the Big 12, so points in the paint won't be easy to come by.

My picks

ATS record: 9-6 (60%)

O/U record: 8-7 (53%)

Overall: 17-13 (56%)

