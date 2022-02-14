Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Kansas State

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Kansas State -3

1-star play on Kansas State covering: I can't figure out this WVU team. I've had a hard time reading them all year long, so I can't really put out a strong play on either side of any of their games. To be quite honest, I thought this line would be a little closer to five. The Mountaineers have struggled on the road and after Saturday's performance, I don't see them having the ability to bounce back.

Read More

Over/Under: 133.5

1-star play on the over: According to my score prediction, I have this game going over by one point, so I guess that's where I have to go, right? I would stay off the total but we do have some things going our way here. The over has cashed in eight of WVU's last nine games, over in six straight road games, and over in 7 of the last 10 at K-State.

My picks

ATS record: 11-13 (46%)

O/U record: 11-13 (46%)

Overall: 22-26 (46%)

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Kansas State

