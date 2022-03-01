Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Oklahoma

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Oklahoma -5.5

1-star play on West Virginia covering: At first thought, I was leaning toward Oklahoma. Now, I'm going to side with West Virginia. The Sooners have struggled recently as well having lost four of its last five. Neither team can be trusted to lay points, so I'll take the away dog with the chance that the Mountaineers could pull off the outright win.

Over/Under: 135.5

3-star play on the under: Considering it took overtime for Oklahoma to reach 60 points in the win over Oklahoma State, I'm looking at the under here. The Sooners are averaging 54 points per game over the last three and have shot 31% from three during that span. West Virginia has been an over team as of late, but not tonight. Take the under.

My picks

ATS record: 14-15 (48%)

O/U record: 14-15 (48%)

Overall: 28-30 (48%)

