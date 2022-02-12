Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Oklahoma State

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Oklahoma State -3.5

1-star play on West Virginia covering: This is a tough road matchup for the Mountaineers against Oklahoma State. Mike Boynton's team doesn't really have much to play for due to being on a one-year postseason ban but his guys are playing extremely hard. Although the Mountaineers have struggled on the road, I'll take my chances here in them covering the short number and potentially winning the game.

Over/Under: 134.5

1-star play on the under: Oklahoma State shoots just 30% from three and averages a shade under 70 points per game. But as seemingly every team in the Big 12, they can play defense. We all know how bad WVU's offense can be at times, especially if Taz Sherman is out of rhythm. This game could certainly go over the total but I wouldn't put my money on it. Under or nothing for me. 

My picks

ATS record: 11-12 (48%)

O/U record: 11-12 (48%)

Overall: 22-24 (48%)

