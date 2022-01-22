Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Texas Tech

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Texas Tech -9

1-star play on West Virginia covering: I've been back and forth on this and just can't seem to get a good feel for it. My advice would be just to leave the side alone. If it was ten or more, I'd say take West Virginia and if the line were 6 or 7, I'd say to take Texas Tech. Although the Red Raiders have knocked off Baylor AND Kansas, I can see West Virginia hanging in this one because of how both play at a slow pace. WVU ranks 245th in possessions per game while Tech ranks 224th.

Over/Under: 128.5

2-star play on the under: This game could very well end in the 60s and possibly even the 50s. Texas Tech has a top 10 defense and we all know that the only way this WVU team can win games is by playing really good defensively. Limited possessions means points will be at a premium. Look toward the under here. 

My picks

ATS record: 10-7 (58%)

O/U record: 8-9 (47%)

Overall: 18-16 (53%)

