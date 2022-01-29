Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Arkansas

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Arkansas -8

1-star play on Arkansas covering: The Mountaineers are winless in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on the road, losing by an average of 14.3 points per game. The reason this line is so high? The Razorbacks can fill it up. They average 78.4 points per game which ranks 22nd in the nation. At first glance, I was thinking about taking the points but I'm going to actually lay the eight mainly because I don't see West Virginia being able to match bucket for bucket with this team. 

Read More

Over/Under: 141

1-star play on the over: This total seems to be right about where it should be so I wouldn't make a wager on it. Given my score prediction, I would lean to the over. If the Mountaineers can knock down some shots and get out in transition, then there's a good chance the over cashes.

My picks

ATS record: 10-9 (53%)

O/U record: 9-10 (47%)

Overall: 19-19 (50%)

