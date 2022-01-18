Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Baylor

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Baylor -6

1-star play on West Virginia covering: Taz Sherman couldn't buy a shot on Saturday against Kansas. Although he is still not 100%, I expect a much better outing from him Tuesday night. The only reason I'm not completely sold on the WVU is side has a lot to do with Sherman but mainly because of the matchup inside the paint. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua should be able to have similar success to that of David McCormack who owned WVU's bigs a couple days ago. Small lean to West Virginia but not an official play for me.

Over/Under: 137.5

3-star play on the under: The one thing West Virginia can hang its hat on is its defense. They got blitzed in the second half against he Jayhawks but a lot of that had to do with bad offense on the other end and not getting back. A packed WVU Coliseum should help out to some extent as well. If Sherman struggles to score again, this thing should stay way under the number. It's under or pass.

My picks

ATS record: 10-6 (62%)

O/U record: 8-8 (50%)

Overall: 18-14 (56%)

