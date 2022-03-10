Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Kansas -9

1-star play on Kansas covering: I can see this one being close at the half, but not for the entire 40 minutes. This year's WVU team just doesn't have the bigs inside that can really change the game like they normally do when going up against Kansas. Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun are going to be a challenge to slow down and are both capable of going for 20 each. Jayhawks run away with it in the second half. Lay the points.

Over/Under: 146.5

1-star play on the under: The Mountaineers are averaging 58.5 points in two games against the Jayhawks this season. In those games, WVU has not shot the ball well from three going just 13/48 (27%). If they fail to reach 60 again, that's asking a whole lot from Kansas to bring us up and over the total. It's under or pass for me.

My picks

ATS record: 16-16 (50%)

O/U record: 16-16 (50%)

Overall: 32-32 (50%)

