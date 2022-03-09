Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas State

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Kansas State -1

1-star play on West Virginia covering: I've got the Mountaineers winning this game, so forget the points, play the moneyline. Bob Huggins has a knack for having success in postseason play, even when he occasionally has a bad team. Heck, the 12-19 team he had three years ago made it all the way to the semifinals of the Big 12 before falling to Kansas. This one could go either way, so I would probably stay away from it and look more at the total.

Over/Under: 138.5

3-star play on the over: 139 and 151. Those are the two totals from the two games between WVU and Kansas State this season. That's not the only reason I'm leaning toward the over, but it gives me more confidence in it. In those games, Kansas State shot 38% from three making 22 of 58 attempts. If the Mountaineers connect on the three ball as well, this total will fly over.

My picks

ATS record: 15-16 (48%)

O/U record: 15-16 (48%)

Overall: 30-32 (48%)

