Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas State

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -7.5

2-star play on West Virginia covering: Kansas State will have just seven players available for this one in Morgantown, so I don't see them being able to hang with WVU for 40 minutes. Not only are they thin, but they have zero inside game with Davion Bradford, Kaosi Ezeagu, and Logan Landers all out.

Read More

Over/Under: 130

2-star play on the under: Both of these teams average a tick under 70 points per game and aren't excellent three-point shooting teams. Dating back to last season, the under has cashed in 14 of K-State's last 20 games. With a limited rotation, I don't even see the Wildcats hitting the 60-point mark. It's the under or pass for me. 

My picks

ATS record: 8-5 (62%)

O/U record: 7-6 (54%)

Overall: 15-11 (58%)

