Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs TCU

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: TCU -3.5

1-star play on TCU covering: The Horned Frogs haven't had much success vs West Virginia since entering the Big 12, but they have won three of the last four meetings in Fort Worth winning by an average of 12.3 points. This WVU team is not as good as the ones Huggins has had during that stretch. I thought this line would open at 4.5-5. Lean to TCU.

Over/Under: 133.5

1-star play on the under: Both of these teams really struggle to score the ball, especially from three. TCU shoots 29% from deep while West Virginia shoots it at a 31% clip. The over has cashed in nine of the last eleven WVU games, but I'm not following that trend tonight. Take the under.

My picks

ATS record: 12-14 (46%)

O/U record: 12-14 (46%)

Overall: 24-28 (46%)

