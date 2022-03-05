Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs TCU

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -2

1-star play on West Virginia covering: I can't believe I'm willing to lay points with the Mountaineers, but here I am. It's senior day and seven players will be walking today to be honored. Some of them may come back, but the majority will almost certainly be playing their last game in the Coliseum. Big games from Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil lift the Mountaineers past the Frogs. 

Over/Under: 136.5

2-star play on the over: The last time these two played, the score was 43-42 at the half. No, I don't think it will be that kind of score at the break again, but West Virginia is one of the worst defensive teams in the country, especially over the past month. They're allowing too many easy buckets at the rim and haven't been able to get it fixed. Play the over. 

My picks

ATS record: 14-16 (46%)

O/U record: 15-15 (50%)

Overall: 29-31 (48%)

