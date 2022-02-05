Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas Tech

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Texas Tech -4.5

3-star play on West Virginia covering: I figured this line would come out at 2 or 2.5. To be getting 4.5 at home seems to hard to pass up for me so that's why I'm on West Virginia. Texas Tech doesn't shoot the three ball particularly well, so if the Mountaineers can get some shots to fall and force some turnovers on the defensive end, there's a chance they win this game outright.

Over/Under: 130.5

3-star play on the over: Texas Tech is one of the better defensive teams in the country and if Taz Sherman doesn't play, one would think this has no chance of going over. However, I just don't see the Mountaineers sitting in the 60s in this one even if Sherman is ruled out. Jalen Bridges is due for a 20-point game and Malik Curry could get his own as well. I haven't felt this confident in a total in a while.

My picks

ATS record: 11-10 (52%)

O/U record: 11-10 (52%)

Overall: 22-20 (52%)

