The Big 12 Conference Reschedules WVU vs. TCU

On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference announced the game between West Virginia and TCU that was initially scheduled for Monday January 3 on the campus of TCU has now been has now rescheduled for Tueaday February 21 at 7:00 pm EST and will stream on ESPN+.

West Virginia is 16-3 all-time against TCU with all three losses coming in Ft. Worth, TX.

