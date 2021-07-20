Trae Young Takes Shot at WVU During Best Virginia's TBT Game

West Virginia basketball fans across the state and the country were tuned into Best Virginia's game on Monday night in round two of The Basketball Tournament. It also seems that an ex opponent of WVU was also tuned in to the game, former Oklahoma guard and current Atlanta Hawks star, Trae Young.

During Best Virginia's game, Young took a little bit of a shot at WVU and they're extremely aggressive, annoying defense that he had to face during his one year as a Sooner.

WVU fans have shown out strong at the Charleston Civic Center for the TBT and as always, will let the officials know when they missed a call or in this case, got a call wrong. There were a few questionable calls during Monday night's game and several ticky-tack fouls that led to a few Best Virginia players getting into foul trouble and in danger of fouling out of the game. Fortunately for Best Virginia, they were able to slam the door shut on D2 early in the Elam Ending as Nathan Adrian hit a game-winning three.

Best Virginia doesn't play the same style of defense that Young faced which was the Press Virginia era of WVU basketball with guys like Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr. harassing guards for 40 minutes per game covering every inch of the court. Despite the difference in the style of defense, Best Virginia is a very defensive-minded team that likes to pressure the ball in the halfcourt and is strong guarding off the ball. To be honest, if it weren't for their stellar defensive play, they may not have won either of the two games they have played.

Young only played West Virginia twice in his career but lost both meetings. In the first meeting, Jevon Carter made life a living hell for Young and you could tell early on that it was getting into his head. Young, a terrific three-point shooter, went just 3/12 from deep and turned the ball over a staggering eight times. Young had more success finding the bottom of the net in the 2nd meeting notching 32 points on 10/20 shooting but he still had some costly turnovers and was unable to get a shot off at the final buzzer thanks to, you guessed it, Jevon Carter.

Although Young was toying with Mountaineer fans on Twitter by posting that tweet, he and Carter have always respected each other's game and have no ill will toward one another. That said, it makes for some good humor on both sides.

