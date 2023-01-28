WATCH: Bob Huggins Auburn Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers took down the No. 15 Auburn Tigers 80-77 Saturday afternoon.

WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media after the game to talk about the win over the Tigers and discussed Erik Stevenson's 31-point performance, Jimmy Bell's 15-point afternoon and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly