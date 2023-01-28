WATCH: Bob Huggins Auburn Postgame
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins chats about the win over the No. 15 Auburn Tigers
The West Virginia Mountaineers took down the No. 15 Auburn Tigers 80-77 Saturday afternoon.
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media after the game to talk about the win over the Tigers and discussed Erik Stevenson's 31-point performance, Jimmy Bell's 15-point afternoon and more.
