WATCH: Stevenson, Bell, Johnson Auburn Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-8) took down the No. 15 Auburn Tigers (16-5) 80-77 Saturday afternoon.

Guard Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 31 points while Jimmy Bell put up 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Johnson dished six assists and produced seven points.

WATCH: Bob Huggins Auburn Postgame

