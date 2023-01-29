Skip to main content

WATCH: Stevenson, Bell, Johnson Auburn Postgame

West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. and guards Erik Stenson and Kedrian Johnson chat with the media following the win over No. 15 Auburn

The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-8) took down the No. 15 Auburn Tigers (16-5) 80-77 Saturday afternoon. 

Guard Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 31 points while Jimmy Bell put up 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Johnson dished six assists and produced seven points. 

WATCH: Bob Huggins Auburn Postgame

Jan 28, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins celebrates with fans after defeating the Auburn Tigers at WVU Coliseum.
