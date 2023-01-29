WATCH: Stevenson, Bell, Johnson Auburn Postgame
West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. and guards Erik Stenson and Kedrian Johnson chat with the media following the win over No. 15 Auburn
The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-8) took down the No. 15 Auburn Tigers (16-5) 80-77 Saturday afternoon.
Guard Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 31 points while Jimmy Bell put up 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Johnson dished six assists and produced seven points.
WATCH: Bob Huggins Auburn Postgame
