WATCH: Bob Huggins Baylor Postgame

West Virginia head coch Bob Huggins breaks down the loss to the No. 8 Baylor Bears

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6) took the fight to the No. 8 Baylor Bears (19-3, 7-2) Monday night but came up short 81-77.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the game. The fourth winningest NCAA college basketball coach of all time discusses the Mountaineers competing against one of the top teams in the country, battling at the end without senior guard Taz Sherman, the rebounding disparity, and more.

