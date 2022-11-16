Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins Morehead State Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins chats with the media following the Mountaineers win over the Eagles

The West Virginia Mountaineers handled the Morehead State Eagles 75-57 Tuesday night.

Head coach West Virginia Bob Huggins sat with the media following the Mountaineers comfortable win and talked about the early turnovers, the play of his forwards, the defensive performance and more. 

WATCH: Wague, Mitchell, & Bell Morehead State Postgame

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Tre Mitchell, Jimmy Bell Jr., Mohamed Wague Morehead State Postgame
Basketball

WATCH: Wague, Mitchell, & Bell Morehead State Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (1)
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Defeats Morehead State

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_4682
Basketball

Individual + Team Stats from West Virginia's Win Over Morehead State

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19439570_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Morehead State

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_4329
Basketball

Men's Basketball v. Morehead State Game Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
Nov 15, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Tre Mitchell (3) backs down Morehead State Eagles guard Tucson Redding (1) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Mountaineers Ground Eagles 75-57

By Christopher Hall
DSC_4434
Basketball

Men's Basketball v. Morehead State First Half Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
USATSI_19381649_168388579_lowres
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Morehead State

By Schuyler Callihan