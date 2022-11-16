WATCH: Bob Huggins Morehead State Postgame
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins chats with the media following the Mountaineers win over the Eagles
The West Virginia Mountaineers handled the Morehead State Eagles 75-57 Tuesday night.
Head coach West Virginia Bob Huggins sat with the media following the Mountaineers comfortable win and talked about the early turnovers, the play of his forwards, the defensive performance and more.
