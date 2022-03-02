Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins Oklahoma Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins breaks down the 72-59 loss to Oklahoma

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-16, 3-14) dropped their seventh straight game after falling to the Oklahoma Sooners (16-14, 6-11) 72-59 Tuesday night. 

GameSummaryBB-3-1-2022

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the game and discussed the second half collapse, first half offensive woes, and more.  

