WATCH: Bob Huggins Oklahoma State Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins breaks down the loss to Oklahoma State

Stillwater, OK - The West Virginia Mountaineers were hammered by the Oklahoma State Cowboys Saturday afternoon 81-58. 

GameSummaryBB-2-12-22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the game. He explained the reasoning for the Mountaineers' offensive woes, West Virginia's size disadvantage and more.

