WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Navy

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins discusses his Mountaineers prior to the upcoming matchup versus Navy

The West Virginia Mountaineers will host the Navy Midshipmen Wednesday night with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and broadcasting on ESPNU.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Tuesday and discussed the team's response in practice following the loss to Xavier, previewed Navy, forward Jimmy Bell's success and more. 

WATCH: James Okonkwo's First Press Conference

WATCH: Joe Toussaint Discusses the Mountaineers' Next Steps

